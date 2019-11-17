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The San Diego Cancer Cluster
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452 views • November 17, 2019
In 2008, several students died from brain cancer at the University of San Diego. A mother tells the story of how she found out that her son probably died from microwave radiation. Media didn't want to cover the story because of money.
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