Today's Terrorist Attack on the Military College Graduation in Homs, SYRIA - Moments Leading up to it - 80 martyrs and 240 injured, including women and children 😭

The terrorist attack on the Military College today in Homs, Syria and the moments leading up to it.

Drones targeted the graduation ceremony of the Military College officers, waiting until after the ceremony ended, causing large numbers of casualties among student officers and their families.

The government of the Syrian Arab Republic announces official public mourning for three days, starting on October 6, 2023, for the civilian and military martyrs who died as a result of the brutal terrorist attack that targeted the graduation ceremony of military college officer students in Homs on October 5, 2023.

Flags will be flown at half-mast throughout the Syrian Arab Republic and in all embassies and diplomatic bodies abroad throughout this period.

Minister of Health: The terrorist attack on the Military College in Homs led to 80 martyrs and 240 injured, including women and children, an infinite toll.

The drones that were used by terrorist groups today to attack the military graduates and families in Homs were launched by the terrorist groups in Southern Idlib, northern Hama but the hands of NATO member states including Turkey, US, UK facilitated this attack by proxy. They are the murderers of Syrian people since 2011.

