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Lawyer Goes Off CNN Mouthpiece Who Condoned Torturous Treatment of Jan 6th Protestors
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160 views • July 22, 2021
An attorney for one of the defendants charged with infiltrating the U.S. Capitol building on January 6th alleged that his client and others are being brutally tortured “five miles from the White House” in an awkward interview on CNN Tuesday.
Joseph McBride was asked for comments relating to the eight month prison sentence given to Paul Hodgkins for merely walking into the building and sitting at Nancy Pelosi’s desk.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/video-capitol-defendants-attorney-says-detained-are-being-subject-to-torture-in-car-crash-cnn-interview
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60f9e1afc8481807b44ddea5
Joseph McBride was asked for comments relating to the eight month prison sentence given to Paul Hodgkins for merely walking into the building and sitting at Nancy Pelosi’s desk.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/video-capitol-defendants-attorney-says-detained-are-being-subject-to-torture-in-car-crash-cnn-interview
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60f9e1afc8481807b44ddea5
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