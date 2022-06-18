Human Umbilical Cord Being Injected In Kids: Tissue Scaffolding Technology in Covid Jab

The truth is coming out!

Dr. Aryiana Love joins to back up Dr. Jane Ruby’s findings on tissue scaffolding technology and microspheres used on vaccinated people.

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