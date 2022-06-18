Human Umbilical Cord Being Injected In Kids: Tissue Scaffolding Technology in Covid Jab

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The truth is coming out!
Dr. Aryiana Love joins to back up Dr. Jane Ruby’s findings on tissue scaffolding technology and microspheres used on vaccinated people.
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