Awesome Noah's Ark Site National Park in Turkey Since 1986

A gift from God!

Enoch was Noah's Great Grandpa, and perhaps Egypt received their royal cubit measurement from the pre flood world.

This petrified boat in the ground is exactly 300 royal Egyptian cubits and,

"Acts 7:22

Moses was educated in all the wisdom of the Egyptians and was powerful in speech and action."



1 Peter 3:18 "For Christ also suffered once for sins, the righteous for the unrighteous, that he might bring us to God, being put to death in the flesh but made alive in the spirit, 19in which he went and proclaimedd to the spirits in prison, 20 becausee they formerly did not obey, when God’s patience waited in the days of Noah, while the ark was being prepared, in which a few, that is, eight persons, were brought safely through water. 21 Baptism, which corresponds to this, now saves you, not as a removal of dirt from the body but as an appeal to God for a good conscience, through the resurrection of Jesus Christ, 22 who has gone into heaven and is at the right hand of God, with angels, authorities, and powers having been subjected to him."



Isaiah 54:9“This is like the days of Noaha to me:

as I swore that the waters of Noah

should no more go over the earth,

so I have sworn that I will not be angry with you,

and will not rebuke you.

10For the mountains may depart

and the hills be removed,

but my steadfast love shall not depart from you,

and my covenant of peace shall not be removed,”

says the Lord, who has compassion on you.



