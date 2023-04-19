Holy Cow! Women Now Have Abnormal Placentas Since Vaccine Rollout!

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Many believe the purpose of the covid-19 vaccine was for population control. Now we have horrific news regarding placentas since the vaccine. Is this just a coincidence?
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Sources:
1. Bannon’s War Room - Dr. Naomi Wolf Details How Covid Vaccines Are Causing Problems In Pregnant Women
https://rumble.com/v2j1vcs-dr.-naomi-wolf-details-how-covid-vaccines-are-causing-problems-in-pregnant-.html
2. Chief Nerd - The Megyn Kelly Show - RFK on Bill Gates and African Women Sterilized by Vaccines
https://rumble.com/vym48e-rfk-on-bill-gates-and-african-women-sterilized-by-vaccines.html
3. Tomaris - Plandemic Documentary - BILL GATES CRIMES: U.S. patents show CDC ownership of Coronavirus.
https://rumble.com/v2bxd2i-bill-gates-crimes-u.s.-patents-show-cdc-ownership-of-coronavirus..html
4. TED - Innovating to zero! | Bill Gates
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JaF-fq2Zn7I&t=273s
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