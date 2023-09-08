"THE 95/5 CROSSFIRE"

One side is deceptive 95% of the time so ya don't know the truth when they tell it to you. The other tells you the truth 95% of the time and slips in deception 5% and and that goes unnoticed as well... WHICH IS MORE DANGEROUS? They're both just as bad but yet we call one side good and the other side bad... We re getting played by those we trust the most guys. Hit meeeeeee! [email protected]
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.