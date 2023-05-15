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Drone Footage Shows LONG LINES of Immigrants Gathered at El Paso Border
Drone footage from NewsNation on Friday shows throngs of immigrants massed at the El Paso border as the Biden administration ended Title 42 on Thursday night.
https://rumble.com/v2nx2po-drone-footage-shows-long-lines-of-immigrants-gathered-at-el-paso-border.html