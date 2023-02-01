IS ALUMINUM EXPOSURE LINKED TO AUTISM? -- get facts-inated

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Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/is-aluminum-exposure-linked-to-autism/
Dr. Christopher Exley, PhD, FRSB, chemist and expert in the field of aluminum,
discusses his in-depth studies on the undeniable link between aluminum exposure and autism.
#ChrisExley #MrAluminum #AgeOfAluminum #Autism