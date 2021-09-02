© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MEDICAL TYRANNY LUNGES TOWARD THE 2ND AMENDMENT
Follow
1
Share
Report
10 views • September 02, 2021
Regarding it as medical tyranny on steroids is no pun. The CDC has called Congress' bluff and is crossing the rubicon into tackling gun control in the name of health. Utilizing a back door for the violation of Second Amendment rights is tyranny incarnate. Rendering Congress and its duty to represent the people as an after thought. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has announced a plan to spend millions in taxpayer dollars to fight the “serious public health threat” of “gun violence.”
http://freeworldnews.tv/
https://www.infowars.com/
http://europe.infowars.com
http://freeworldnews.tv/
https://www.infowars.com/
http://europe.infowars.com
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.