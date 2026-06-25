Venezuela: Aerial view of utter devastation caused across the northern Venezuelan coastal city of La Guaira following the earthquake

▶️ Aerial footage captures the utter devastation caused across the northern Venezuelan coastal city of La Guaira following the earthquake.

The devastation in Venezuela is staggering following yesterday's record breaking earthquakes.



Reports indicate that the number of deaths is quickly approaching 200.

Adding, next day, June 26th:

⚡️ — The number of deaths in the earthquake in Venezuela has risen to 589, and the number of injured has reached 2,980, Delsi Rodriguez reported on Venezolana de Televisión.







