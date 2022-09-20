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Dr Bryan Ardis responds in open Q&A with Dr B on the Higher Ground News Report
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307 views • September 20, 2022

Dr Cindee Becker interviews Dr Bryan Ardis in open Q and A on a multitude of topics. This interview is PACKED with natural remedies for many conditions from diabetes 1 and 2, snake venom poisoning, shingles, pox viruses, restless leg, blood clots, myocarditis, COVID-19 vaccine complications, tinnitus, and osteoporosis to in depth information about magnesium, selenium, NAC, glutathione, purple pitcher plant, nicotine, and also the water supply, snake venom peptides, the government, and even Project Mocking Bird. We discussed what can be done to mitigate the damage done to your body as a result of the COVID-19 vaccine. You name it. We talked about it. Make it a movie night. Grab a pencil and paper because believe me you will WANT to take notes! My thanks to Brian for his excellent work in producing this video. @Cindeebecker on Rumble, Gettr, Truth Social, Clouthub, and Dr B on Bitchute

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mike adamsmagnesiumshinglessnake venombryan ardisdr ardismonkeypoxhigher ground newsdrbcindee becker
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