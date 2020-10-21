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False Preachers- part 5
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7 views • October 21, 2020
This is the last video in this series. Here we'll conclude the series as well as a reason why I think that Jowolf Osteen is the leader of the pack as far as the false preachers are concerned.
Remember you are saved by believing in our Lord Jesus Christ. This is a free gift which Jesus purchased for you on the cross. Once you are saved you are always saved as salvation is eternal. Read John 3:16, Romans 3:21-22, Ephesians 2:8-9. God bless you.
Remember you are saved by believing in our Lord Jesus Christ. This is a free gift which Jesus purchased for you on the cross. Once you are saved you are always saved as salvation is eternal. Read John 3:16, Romans 3:21-22, Ephesians 2:8-9. God bless you.
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