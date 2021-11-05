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Unreleased January 6th Footage Shows Woman Beaten To Death By Capitol Police
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40 views • November 05, 2021
Cara Castronuova joins Harrison Smith to discuss her activism for the human rights of those being held as political prisoners for attending January 6th. Cara also reveals there is more to the story that the MSM would lead American's to believe.
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War Room with Owen
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War Room with Owen
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