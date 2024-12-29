The righteous ones (in FR)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What we have been experiencing from 2020 onwards is a pandemic of lies and manipulations. We can therefore pay a tribute to the courageous voices, which have tried to debunk the deceptive narrative from the beginning. Many of us are safe and have escaped vaccination because they have spoken up.