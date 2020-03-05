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The Coming Alien Invasion!
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160 views • March 05, 2020
Are aliens coming to invade earth? We believe so...but the aliens we're talking about aren't the same little green men that Hollywood portrays in so many of its movies. Instead, they are the people who have simply chosen not to be a part of this corrupt and greedy world. Any one of us can make that same choice, and then we too will be part of the great alien invasion! #independenceday #independenceday2
Click here http://goo.gl/tOijfK to read an article which goes into more detail on the topic in this video.
Check out this book which goes into more detail about Armageddon and the coming alien invasion! [http://goo.gl/hL82iI]
Join in forum discussions on this topic and more by clicking here http://goo.gl/Y6HiE1
Our email address can be found on the 'About' section of this channel.
***
End Time Survivors is a movement preparing people for something called "The Great Tribulation". We welcome contributions from others.
Check out other videos on our channel [https://goo.gl/oTZPJj]
and visit our website for more information. http://www.endtimesurvivors.com
Please subscribe to stay informed as we upload more videos each week. [Subscribe! https://goo.gl/KkFxPC]
***
Music Info:
Artist: Kai Engel
Song: Low Horizon
Licence: Creative Commons [ https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...]
Artist: Kai Engel
Song: Homeland's Ashes
Licence: Creative Commons [ https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...]
Song: Heading for the Battle
Licence: Creative Commons [ https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...]
#EndTimeSurvivors
#NewJerusalem
#Aliens
Click here http://goo.gl/tOijfK to read an article which goes into more detail on the topic in this video.
Check out this book which goes into more detail about Armageddon and the coming alien invasion! [http://goo.gl/hL82iI]
Join in forum discussions on this topic and more by clicking here http://goo.gl/Y6HiE1
Our email address can be found on the 'About' section of this channel.
***
End Time Survivors is a movement preparing people for something called "The Great Tribulation". We welcome contributions from others.
Check out other videos on our channel [https://goo.gl/oTZPJj]
and visit our website for more information. http://www.endtimesurvivors.com
Please subscribe to stay informed as we upload more videos each week. [Subscribe! https://goo.gl/KkFxPC]
***
Music Info:
Artist: Kai Engel
Song: Low Horizon
Licence: Creative Commons [ https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...]
Artist: Kai Engel
Song: Homeland's Ashes
Licence: Creative Commons [ https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...]
Song: Heading for the Battle
Licence: Creative Commons [ https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...]
#EndTimeSurvivors
#NewJerusalem
#Aliens
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