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The Battler and Kevin discuss the ICLCJ Verdict
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30 views • January 16, 2022
The Battler and Kevin chat about the situation in Kanata and Australia. Kevin is about to send the Battler an International Common Law Court order that authorises everyone in the world to seize anything being used to inject people with the lethal DNA killer cocktail.
Download the Court Verdict and Order here:
https://commonlaw.earth/iclcj-verdict-and-sentence/
Download the Court Verdict and Order here:
https://commonlaw.earth/iclcj-verdict-and-sentence/
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