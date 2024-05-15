Sasquatch As You Have NEVER Seen Them #1

These are edited pictures from
usually much larger images. full
of the Sasquatch realm. Hundreds of pictures with explanations are in an upcoming book.We wrote a book over 12 years ago, "Visits From The Forest People", and every since when taking pictures,
many Sasquatch are always seeking
to get into the act.
When I say Sasquatch, I'm talking about those taken over thousands of years ago, at least, seen in the Sumerian cylinder seal pictures, online.
There are still many so called pure bloods, yet because of their beastly behavior mixing with many beings, including man, and fallen angels, and being injected continually into some kind of hive minded electrical subjection, they have become surrounded with the fruit of their ways. Which explains many of the facial images, a wide variety of mixtures everywhere among them.
There are the beast governments of this Earth, obviously, yet Sasquatch and their Watcher bosses are who they follow in pushing the Beasts' Mark.
The Beast's Mark keeps them compliant,
hive minded, electrically zapped, and happy, with their EER image, the 'Image of the Beast' being, "Anything Goes !"
