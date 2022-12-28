Create New Account
⛔ Ger Delaney's Guide To ✅ Chapter 3
Ger Delaney Alternative News
Published 18 hours ago |

⛔ Ger Delaney's Guide To

✅ Chapter 3

Understanding Despotism, Psyops, Controlled Mainstream Media Narrative and Censorship and Celebrity Puppets To Further The Agenda

The Latest In My Series Of Understanding The Lay Of the land is understanding how Narratives are Controlled to Ensure Mass Psychosis Happens

The Cabal Uses Censorship, Controlled Puppets Such as Alex Jones and Celebrities Such as Actors Musicians And Sports Stars To Further Their Agenda.

Psyops aka Psychological Operations is Also vital.

Keywords
psyopsplandemicgreat reset

