⛔ Ger Delaney's Guide To
✅ Chapter 3
Understanding Despotism, Psyops, Controlled Mainstream Media Narrative and Censorship and Celebrity Puppets To Further The Agenda
The Latest In My Series Of Understanding The Lay Of the land is understanding how Narratives are Controlled to Ensure Mass Psychosis Happens
The Cabal Uses Censorship, Controlled Puppets Such as Alex Jones and Celebrities Such as Actors Musicians And Sports Stars To Further Their Agenda.
Psyops aka Psychological Operations is Also vital.
