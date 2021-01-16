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Love Not The World
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31 views • January 16, 2021
1 John 2:15-17 tells us not to love the world. What is in the world?
Sources
• Nanotechnology plays major role in COVID-19 vaccine development
https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200715/Nanotechnology-plays-major-role-in-COVID-19-vaccine-development.aspx
• Hydrogel Biosensor: Implantable Nanotech to be Used in COVID Vaccines?
https://thefreedomarticles.com/hydrogel-biosensor-darpa-gates-implantable-nanotech-covid-vaccine/
• “Amazing Grace 2011” Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)
Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0 License
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
© 2021 Rev. LeRoy Cressy
This video is provided under Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 License
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Sources
• Nanotechnology plays major role in COVID-19 vaccine development
https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200715/Nanotechnology-plays-major-role-in-COVID-19-vaccine-development.aspx
• Hydrogel Biosensor: Implantable Nanotech to be Used in COVID Vaccines?
https://thefreedomarticles.com/hydrogel-biosensor-darpa-gates-implantable-nanotech-covid-vaccine/
• “Amazing Grace 2011” Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)
Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0 License
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
© 2021 Rev. LeRoy Cressy
This video is provided under Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 License
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
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