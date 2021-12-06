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Most humans now molested as child since Pleiadians created millions Satanist reptilian hybrid elites
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141 views • December 06, 2021
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (December 2021). Most of the Western feminist nations’ human specie populace have been pedophile molested and lesbian raped and “gay mafia elite” sodomized during childhood, because of the sheer number of millions and millions and millions of Draco Pleiadian Mantis hybrid feminist Satanist “gay mafia elite” that the Pleiadian alien fallen angels have manufactured. The reptilian hybrid “gay mafia elite” now control all the Hollywood and congress parliament and presidential prime minster offices and Vatican and royal palaces and UN and military and police and CIA NSA MI6 FBI and courts and governments and schools and nurseries and orphanages and CPS (Child Protective Services) and Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts and children’s clubs and media and corporations and churches and banks. All their reptilian hybrids’ children festivals and children events are created to rape and sodomize and molest our human children, and not for the children. The society’s leaders do not create children’s events and movements, in order to help children, just like their millions and millions of reptilian hybrid “gay mafia elite” bisexual rapists’ “conferences to protect sexually abused rape victim women” Illuminati New Age Wicca witch occultist victims are not designed to help these dumb witchcraft occult women, but they are designed for the Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar globalist elite fanatic feminist men to gather and meet and rape New Age witch women who have no spiritual protection of God because they conduct New Age occult “alien contactee” necromancy spirit guide channeling and psychic readings and astral projection and remote viewing and clairvoyance and telepathy and telekinesis and Grigori Watcher fallen angel transcendental meditation. Their New Age witchcraft occult activities also open these women up to alien abduction and MILAB abduction, although those memories are usually erased by the Draco reptilian chimera aliens to avoid exposure. Some New Age occult witches regain those memories in the form of nightmares and trauma, and they become fanatic feminists who hate men. They are weaponized with Satanism’s feminism to destroy human society and to bring back all these fallen angel devils and demons from the abyss to exterminate the human specie. It is because they are infused with Jezebel feminist demon spirits when they are raped or sodomized. When they are molested and sodomized as children, they are infused with LGBTPB (Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transvestite Pedophile Bestiality) demon spirits, in order to make them future sex slave partners of the millions of bisexual Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar globalist elites and reptilian hybrid witches. All these children become adult feminists and “women’s equality” Western feminist nations’ adults and pastors, and they redefine the Bible verses and remove the women’s head coverings so that their heads are controlled by the fallen angels, and all of God’s spiritual protection are removed from the Western feminist nations. More demons are released from the abyss, and they fill more humans in the Western feminist nations, because of their worship of these reptilian hybrid feminist leaders like Hillary Clinton and Katy Perry and Ruth Bader Ginsberg and Oprah Winfrey and Queen Elizabeth and Pastor Paula White and Pastor Joyce Meyers and thousands of other Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar pedophile cannibal Pedogate Pizzagate “White House Pizza Night” Satanist “lesbian mafia elite” and earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers pedophile cannibal Satanist “Hansel & Gretel” witches.
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https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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