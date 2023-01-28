Create New Account
Graith Care, Health Advocacy With Priscilla Romans
Mrs. Priscilla Romans talks about her company, Graith Care, which provides medical advocacy for patients. Priscilla started a great company to help people navigate their healthcare through the complex health system. She has an extensive background in nursing and administrative roles to launch her medical advocacy company successfully. This a very informative podcast to learn what medical advocacy is and how it will help you.

Video posted at https://youtu.be/kxKitD0k16A

Video and article posted at https://www.savedandloved.com/post/graith-care-health-advocacy-with-priscilla-romans

You can find Graith Care website at https://graithcare.com, and

Rumble, https://rumble.com/c/c-1624522

Keywords
health caremedicaladvocacyadvocatecovidfrontline doctorsgraith care

