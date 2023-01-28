Graith Care, Health Advocacy With Priscilla Romans

Mrs. Priscilla Romans talks about her company, Graith Care, which provides medical advocacy for patients. Priscilla started a great company to help people navigate their healthcare through the complex health system. She has an extensive background in nursing and administrative roles to launch her medical advocacy company successfully. This a very informative podcast to learn what medical advocacy is and how it will help you.

