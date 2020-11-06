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IT WAS A TRAP! LEGAL BALLOTS FOR 2020 ELECTION WERE SECRETLY WATERMARKED
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185 views • November 06, 2020
President Trump knew long in advance about the plot to overthrow the U.S. Government with election fraud. Ballots were watermarked.
www.timothycharlesholmseth.com
Owen Shroyer source video
https://banned.video/watch?id=5fa480cc65f2d419a08b54e2
www.timothycharlesholmseth.com
Owen Shroyer source video
https://banned.video/watch?id=5fa480cc65f2d419a08b54e2
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