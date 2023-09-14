Brighteon Broadcast News, Sep 14, 2023 - Shocking science paper explains how 5G cell signals can unleash KILL VECTOR PAYLOADS in the human body

0:00 Intro

2:52 Second Amendment

4:34 Russia

9:55 StarLink

11:50 Vaccines

27:28 Democrat PornStar

39:50 EV House of Cards

46:54 Main Story

1:14:27 Interview with Jim Shepherd





- Court issues restraining order against New Mexico Governor's attempt to nullify the Second Amendment

- #Ukraine destroys Russian submarine in cruise missile attack on Sevastopol dry dock

- #Russia likely to retaliate... is "Sea Breeze" naval op in the #BlackSea a BAIT provocation?

- NY Gov. Hochul tells everyone who took covid jabs, those won't work anymore, suckas!

- #FDA and #pharma are pushing a "whole new vaccine" with zero testing or clinical trials

- 40-year-old Democrat mom publishes online PORN as fundraiser to run for public office

- NATO / Ukraine tranny spokesperson makes new threats, sounds like demon-infested comic book villain

- The EV market is collapsing, nobody wants to wait HOURS to charge their electric vehicles

- Bombshell story: Cell phone signals can remotely activate graphene oxide PAYLOADS in the human body

- 5G cell towers can, indeed, act as "kill vector" weapon systems

- #Vaccines can be used to inoculate people with graphene oxide containing toxic payloads

- Full interview with Jim Shepherd, founder of Berkey water company, on EPA abuse







