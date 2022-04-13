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4/10/2022: Miles Guo: UK and European union are competing to form an alliance with Ukraine. Meanwhile the CCP is deploying HQ and DF series Missile Systems in the Balkans and the Middle East. This has set the stage for a war between Europe and Russia/China. Xi Jinping will take this chance to invade Taiwan