Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
❗️Hero Face - In the Trenches - Russian Bravely Surviving by Throwing 4 of 8 Landed Grenades Away Before Exploding.
268 views
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published Friday |

In early November, a video shot by a Ukrainian drone circulated on the Web and the world media. The drone attacks a Russian serviceman with suspended grenades, and the soldier calmly fights back, throwing the ammunition away with his hand.


- He started to hang above me . Kept dropping , and dropping ... dropped eight grenades. Three of then exploded nearby, and he threw four pieces directly at me. I grabbed them and threw away.


After the last one I started moving towards our position.


The next day he celebrated his 41st birthday.

Keywords
russiaukrainesmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket