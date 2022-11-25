❗️Hero Face - In the Trenches - Russian Bravely Surviving by Throwing 4 of 8 Landed Grenades Away Before Exploding.

In early November, a video shot by a Ukrainian drone circulated on the Web and the world media. The drone attacks a Russian serviceman with suspended grenades, and the soldier calmly fights back, throwing the ammunition away with his hand.





- He started to hang above me . Kept dropping , and dropping ... dropped eight grenades. Three of then exploded nearby, and he threw four pieces directly at me. I grabbed them and threw away.





After the last one I started moving towards our position.





The next day he celebrated his 41st birthday.