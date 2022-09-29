Attorney General Letitia James | "Owe We Will Definitely Sue Him and We Will Be a Big Pain In the A$#."

Read the 222-Page Filing - New York Attorney General Letitia James Alleges That Donald J. Trump and Members of His Family Have Committed a Long-Running Bank, Tax and Insurance Fraud - https://www.nbcnewyork.com/news/donald-trump-fraud-lawsuit-read-the-blockbuster-222-page-filing/3874709/

********************************************************************************

Learn More About and Request Tickets to General Flynn and Clay Clark's ReAwaken America Tour Today by Clicking HERE: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/

WATCH for FREE: Watch the ReAwaken America Tour Documentary for FREE Today At: https://store.thrivetimeshow.com/

Who is the man leading "The Great Reset" agenda?

Yuval Noah Harari - Learn More: https://timetofreeamerica.com/who-is-the-man-leading-the-covid-19-great-reset-agenda

What Is the Great Reset Agenda?

https://timetofreeamerica.com/great-reset-explained/#scroll-content

Learn More About the Mindset of Yuval Noah Harari by Reading 2nd Thessalonians Chapter 2: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=2%20Thessalonians%202&version=KJV

Read Klaus Schwab's terrifying book / vision for the future of humanity:

https://www.amazon.com/COVID-19-Great-Reset-Klaus-Schwab/dp/2940631123/ref=sr_1_2?crid=98EDVXXZLZ46&keywords=the+great+reset&qid=1649867592&sprefix=the+great+reset%2Caps%2C102&sr=8-2

Connect the Dots Between COVID-19 / The Great Reset, The Fourth Industrial Revolution, Klaus Schwab, 5G, and the RNA-Modifying COVID-19 Vaccines Agenda: https://timetofreeamerica.com/revelation

The EPIC battle between good and evil is here. It's “The Great Reset” versus “The Great ReAwakening.”

Request Tickets to General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Today At: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/

**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make This Event Affordable for All

**You May Also Request Tickets by Texting: 918-851-0102

AVAILABLE TICKETS:

*September 24th - Tulsa - 12 Tickets Remain for Jim Breuer and Team America Live in Tulsa, Oklahoma

*October 21st & 22nd - Manheim, Pennsylvania Tickets Now On Sale

*November 4th & 5th - Branson, Missouri Tickets Now On Sale