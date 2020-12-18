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TruNews Headlines with Kerry Kinsey - December 18, 2020
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142 views • December 18, 2020
Dec 18, 2020

Courtesy of TruNews

A nurse in Chattanooga, Tennessee collapses on live television after getting the Coronavirus vaccine, in El Paso, Texas it appears a nurse didn’t depress the plunger on a syringe during a similar hospital vaccine event, pressure from social media forces the hospital to do it over the next day, now that the Moderna vaccine is out medical experts from around the world are saying that not only is there no Coronavirus Pandemic, but that the vaccine is dangerous because it never went through animal trials and there was a race to produce it, on "Corona. Crazy,’ in Bolivia one of the most popular Christmas decorations this year is a figurine of a “Baby Jesus,” wearing a face mask and a hazmat suit, and an interesting look at the screws, rods and hooks that helped Kerry Kinsey’s wife Angela recover from scoliosis surgery thanks to a 60 degree curve in her spine, it’s a fascinating story about the "Daytona Deformity System’

https://www.trunews.com/stream/trunews-headlines-with-kerry-kinsey-december-18-2020

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adverse effectsvaccinationsside effectspandemiclockdownscovidcovid- 19
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