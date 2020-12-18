© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
TruNews Headlines with Kerry Kinsey - December 18, 2020
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
142 views • December 18, 2020
Dec 18, 2020
Courtesy of TruNews
A nurse in Chattanooga, Tennessee collapses on live television after getting the Coronavirus vaccine, in El Paso, Texas it appears a nurse didn’t depress the plunger on a syringe during a similar hospital vaccine event, pressure from social media forces the hospital to do it over the next day, now that the Moderna vaccine is out medical experts from around the world are saying that not only is there no Coronavirus Pandemic, but that the vaccine is dangerous because it never went through animal trials and there was a race to produce it, on "Corona. Crazy,’ in Bolivia one of the most popular Christmas decorations this year is a figurine of a “Baby Jesus,” wearing a face mask and a hazmat suit, and an interesting look at the screws, rods and hooks that helped Kerry Kinsey’s wife Angela recover from scoliosis surgery thanks to a 60 degree curve in her spine, it’s a fascinating story about the "Daytona Deformity System’
https://www.trunews.com/stream/trunews-headlines-with-kerry-kinsey-december-18-2020
🔥SUPPORT TRUNEWS🔥
https://www.trunews.com/
Courtesy of TruNews
A nurse in Chattanooga, Tennessee collapses on live television after getting the Coronavirus vaccine, in El Paso, Texas it appears a nurse didn’t depress the plunger on a syringe during a similar hospital vaccine event, pressure from social media forces the hospital to do it over the next day, now that the Moderna vaccine is out medical experts from around the world are saying that not only is there no Coronavirus Pandemic, but that the vaccine is dangerous because it never went through animal trials and there was a race to produce it, on "Corona. Crazy,’ in Bolivia one of the most popular Christmas decorations this year is a figurine of a “Baby Jesus,” wearing a face mask and a hazmat suit, and an interesting look at the screws, rods and hooks that helped Kerry Kinsey’s wife Angela recover from scoliosis surgery thanks to a 60 degree curve in her spine, it’s a fascinating story about the "Daytona Deformity System’
https://www.trunews.com/stream/trunews-headlines-with-kerry-kinsey-december-18-2020
🔥SUPPORT TRUNEWS🔥
https://www.trunews.com/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.