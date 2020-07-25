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Dr. Judy Mikovits Responding To Criticism Surrounding My Viral Plandemic Documentary - Brian Rose / LondonReal
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56 views • July 25, 2020
May 20, 2020 : https://freedomplatform.tv/responding-to-criticism-surrounding-my-viral-documentary-the-plandemic-dr-judy-mikovits/
The Star Of Controversial Documentary
Judy Mikovits is an American activist.
As research director of a CFS research organisation Whittemore Peterson Institute (WPI) from 2006-2011, Mikovits led a research effort that reported in 2009 that a retrovirus known as xenotropic murine leukemia virus-related virus (XMRV) was associated with CFS and may have had a causal role.
In 1980, Mikovits was awarded a Bachelor of Scienc degree in Chemistry with a specialization in biology at the University of Virginia. After graduation, she went to the National Cancer Institute in Frederick, Maryland, where she developed purification methods for Interferon alpha.
Mikovits has gained attention on social media for promoting her ideas about the 2019–20 coronavirus pandemic. She does not believe that a vaccine is needed to prevent COVID-19, and claims that the coronavirus was “caused by a bad strain of flu vaccine that was circulating between 2013 and 2015”. She also claimed masks will activate the virus and reinfect a mask-wearer over and over.
One such circulating video gained notoriety in May 2020. Titled Plandemic Part 1, the film is a half-hour long documentary-styled interview of Mikovits’s perspective on the accusations thrown upon her by the WPI. YouTube has removed this video number of times, citing community guidelines.
1. Meet The Most Censored Person In The World
2. Would We Have Heard Your Name If It Weren’t For The Covid-19?
3. Getting Hacked
4. Who & Why?
5. Science Allegation Denied Mikovits Allegations Of Fauci
7. They Will Kill Millions With The Vaccine Science Magazine Denies
8. What Does Ethics Have To Do With Vaccines?
9. A Call For An Immediate Moratorium On Vaccines
10. Why Elderly People Fear Taking The Vaccine?
11. Science Magazine Says There Is No Evidence That Wearing A Mask Can Make You Sick
12. Closing Public Spaces Is Insanity, Science Magazine Denies
13. Hydroxychloroquine Can Help With Covid 19, Science Magazine Denies
14. Criminal Case Allegations
15. This Lockdown Has Woken Us Up, I Am Hopeful
16. Donald Trump Would Agree With Me
17. Fauci, Gates, Trump
18. Call To Public Policy- Everybody Should Go To Work
19. If I Can Prevent You From Getting The Vaccine, I Have Done My Job
The Star Of Controversial Documentary
Judy Mikovits is an American activist.
As research director of a CFS research organisation Whittemore Peterson Institute (WPI) from 2006-2011, Mikovits led a research effort that reported in 2009 that a retrovirus known as xenotropic murine leukemia virus-related virus (XMRV) was associated with CFS and may have had a causal role.
In 1980, Mikovits was awarded a Bachelor of Scienc degree in Chemistry with a specialization in biology at the University of Virginia. After graduation, she went to the National Cancer Institute in Frederick, Maryland, where she developed purification methods for Interferon alpha.
Mikovits has gained attention on social media for promoting her ideas about the 2019–20 coronavirus pandemic. She does not believe that a vaccine is needed to prevent COVID-19, and claims that the coronavirus was “caused by a bad strain of flu vaccine that was circulating between 2013 and 2015”. She also claimed masks will activate the virus and reinfect a mask-wearer over and over.
One such circulating video gained notoriety in May 2020. Titled Plandemic Part 1, the film is a half-hour long documentary-styled interview of Mikovits’s perspective on the accusations thrown upon her by the WPI. YouTube has removed this video number of times, citing community guidelines.
1. Meet The Most Censored Person In The World
2. Would We Have Heard Your Name If It Weren’t For The Covid-19?
3. Getting Hacked
4. Who & Why?
5. Science Allegation Denied Mikovits Allegations Of Fauci
7. They Will Kill Millions With The Vaccine Science Magazine Denies
8. What Does Ethics Have To Do With Vaccines?
9. A Call For An Immediate Moratorium On Vaccines
10. Why Elderly People Fear Taking The Vaccine?
11. Science Magazine Says There Is No Evidence That Wearing A Mask Can Make You Sick
12. Closing Public Spaces Is Insanity, Science Magazine Denies
13. Hydroxychloroquine Can Help With Covid 19, Science Magazine Denies
14. Criminal Case Allegations
15. This Lockdown Has Woken Us Up, I Am Hopeful
16. Donald Trump Would Agree With Me
17. Fauci, Gates, Trump
18. Call To Public Policy- Everybody Should Go To Work
19. If I Can Prevent You From Getting The Vaccine, I Have Done My Job
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