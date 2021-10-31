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vaccine study, informed consent
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32 views • October 31, 2021
This formerly pro vaccine doctor did a study that the FDA/CDC has never done. He did a proper study comparing the health of vaccinated vs unvaccinated children. The results were stunningly damning against the childhood vaccine schedule and his license was illegally revoked. He is a HUGE proponent of INFORMED CONSENT.
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