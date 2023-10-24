Create New Account
WTF is Going On
12 Year Old Jasmine : Transgender Speech Part 2
12 year old Jasmin has been traveling south from Glasgow (Scotland) for the past two weeks, talking to and meeting people in multiple towns to raise public awareness with the help of the British Lions for Freedom on her tour.

Syston & District Social Club, Freedom Fest Presents.... Jasmine gives her second speech on transgender issues that young people face in today's society, emphasizing that there are only two genders (male and female).

Filmed & Edited by Doonie (WTF is Going On)

