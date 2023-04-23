Etched in Secret - The Georgia Guidestones [2020 - Matt Frederick]

https://youtu.be/6mf8FOlzWT8
Deep in the heart of the rural south, a tiny town named Elberton is home to one of the most mysterious monuments of the modern age. The Georgia Guidestones, also known as "America's Stonehenge," bear ominous commandments, apparently for the founding of a New World Order after the collapse of our current civilization.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.