Etched in Secret - The Georgia Guidestones [2020 - Matt Frederick]
Published Yesterday |

https://youtu.be/6mf8FOlzWT8


Deep in the heart of the rural south, a tiny town named Elberton is home to one of the most mysterious monuments of the modern age. The Georgia Guidestones, also known as "America's Stonehenge," bear ominous commandments, apparently for the founding of a New World Order after the collapse of our current civilization.

