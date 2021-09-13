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Este debate es entre dos científicos: Jon Ander Etxebarría y Ugo Mayor
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11 views • September 13, 2021
Este debate es entre dos científicos: Jon Ander Etxebarría (Decano del Colegio de Biólogos de Euskadi) y Ugo Mayor (profesor en la Universidad del País Vasco) con puntos de vista muy diferentes sobre las PCR, nos darán razones y motivos científicos, nos resolverán dudas y nos darán respuestas.
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