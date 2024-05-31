Transfer to Rabbit Tractor #rabbit #backyardrabbitry #peace #528hz #nature #babyanimals #animals

Enjoy the healing tones of my 528 Hz tuning fork as you watch Parsley's litter adjust to the rabbit tractor. This short is made from our "Transferring Parsley's Litter to the Rabbit Tractor" video.
We introduced Parsley's 6 bunnies to the rabbit tractor on 4/21/24. Then we cut Parsley's nails and gave her a treat of sunflower seeds. The bunnies survived their first night in the rabbit tractor away from mom.
For more information see our blog https://thelivingarts.xyz
