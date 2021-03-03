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DARPA and their Nanotechnology Hydrogel Vaccine
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339 views • March 03, 2021
On YouTube Aug. 2020 In Case THEY remove. Important links below...
The Apollo Program for Biodefense https://biodefensecommission.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/Apollo_report_final_web3-2021.01.21-1.pdf
About that globalist Sputnik V [aka Gam-COVID-Vac] Vaccine...
The vaccine became the first “registered” vaccine in the world, although reports show that only Phase II clinical trials have been completed on a few hundred participants.111,144 The company has coordinated with the Russian government to skip standard phase III clinical trials, and instead, phase III trials will be held in parallel with broad vaccination efforts. To the best of our knowledge, the results from the phase II clinical trials have not been made public.
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7553041/
The Apollo Program for Biodefense https://biodefensecommission.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/Apollo_report_final_web3-2021.01.21-1.pdf
About that globalist Sputnik V [aka Gam-COVID-Vac] Vaccine...
The vaccine became the first “registered” vaccine in the world, although reports show that only Phase II clinical trials have been completed on a few hundred participants.111,144 The company has coordinated with the Russian government to skip standard phase III clinical trials, and instead, phase III trials will be held in parallel with broad vaccination efforts. To the best of our knowledge, the results from the phase II clinical trials have not been made public.
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7553041/
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