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Lin Wood - Live From The Health & Freedom Conference 2021
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80 views • April 22, 2021
Lin Wood on the ONLY real pandemic at present, child trafficking. It is an insult to our nature. God loves us we love God, GOd demands protect children, fair call. Rise up as lambs become lions. We have TRUTH AND OUR NUMBERS. Live with good intent, ride the biblically huge wave a:)
Link: https://www.bitchute.com/video/5AtyUJlvTVbh/
Link: https://www.bitchute.com/video/5AtyUJlvTVbh/
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