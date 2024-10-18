BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
❗️The further economic growth of the BRICS countries will depend less and less on outside influence, and this is true sovereignty - Putin
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
86 views • 6 months ago

❗️"The further economic growth of the BRICS countries will depend less and less on outside influence, and this is true sovereignty" - Putin 

Adding:

Moscow and Tehran will sign a cooperation agreement after the BRICS summit, the Iranian ambassador to Russia reported.

The diplomat noted that the agreement would be ready for signing at the BRICS summit in Kazan, but Putin and Pezeshkian agreed in Ashgabat that the document would be signed during a separate visit.

Adding:

Putin stated that BRICS has surpassed the G7 in its contribution to the global economy.

"The combined GDP of the bloc exceeds $60 trillion, and its share of the global gross product confidently surpasses that of the so-called Group of Seven and continues to grow."

Adding:

"BRICS already covers 33% of the landmass and 45% of the world's population," Putin stated.



politicsrussiaeventsukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
