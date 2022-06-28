«Ivan Illich : l'homme qui a libéré l'avenir» par Jean-Michel Djian (librairie Mollat)

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Ivan Illich, 1926-2002, un visionnaire et homme de Dieu, auteur de nombreux ouvrages dont le célèbre "Une société sans école". Voir sa bibliographie sur Wikipeida https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ivan_Illich
La source de la vidéo : https://archive.org/
Le site de Jean-Michel Djian https://www.jeanmicheldjian.com/