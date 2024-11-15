Disrupt Now Podcast | Breaking the Spell: Lower Astral Parasites and Negative Energy Attachments

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
PART 1 with Guest, Jerry Marzinsky
Are lower astral energies/frequencies/entities real? Are they parasitic in nature? What are the 'voices' that those with what we've deemed as 'mental illness' hear?
These are hard questions that many don't want to know the answer to, or perhaps may know the answer to them but may find it difficult to take in the truth.
We get to answer these questions in this 2-part Disrupt Now Podcast series with Natalie Viglione's guest, Jerry Marzinsky.
Jerry is a retired psychotherapist with over 40 years of experience working with and studying the thought processes of those that have been deemed “psychotic and criminally insane” in some of the most volatile psychiatric institutions.
He's also the co-author of the book called: An Amazing Journey Into The Psychotic Mind - Breaking The Spell Of the Ivory Tower. This is book that this podcast highly recommends!
RESOURCES FOR PART 1:
SEE LINK HERE FOR ANTIDEPRESSANT MARKET DATA: https://finance.yahoo.com/news/antidepressants-market-size-reach-usd-130000416.html?guccounter=1&guce_referrer=aHR0cHM6Ly9kdWNrZHVja2dvLmNvbS8&guce_referrer_sig=AQAAAL4DaIy_IfpTgpXGpbtbu9CtNTYPD4yUAompCllpxWXq7RNiuoTA66RSZWzJieOX3AkoSsITCigGGcLJVm4nrFIDoZ6YiuBH8sKbyAPgWhJQiCe_RItsZqnTRQUQCWDxoRmXC5pGp4JfKHoC3Tvx9BbePxqk-6_lkQIVSpGIRZu3
Link to Jerry's book (link to Amazon): https://www.amazon.com/Amazing-Journey-Into-Psychotic-Mind/dp/1716919541/ref=sr_1_1
Link to one of the books that Jerry recommended called "Toxic Psychiatry: https://www.amazon.com/Toxic-Psychiatry-Electroshock-Biochemical-Theories/dp/0312113668
Disrupt Now Podcast exploration here https://www.disruptnowpodcast.com/
00:00 Introducing the Guest and Series Overview
02:33 Challenging the Status Quo in Mental Health
03:28 Understanding Lower Astral Parasites
06:15 The Reality of Mental Illness Labels
07:05 Jerry Marzinsky's Journey and Insights
14:06 The Flaws in Psychiatric Research
21:39 The Chemical Imbalance Myth
34:17 The DSM and Fabricated Disorders
37:26 The Psychiatric Drug Dilemma
38:33 The Creation of Mental Disorders
39:11 Absurd Diagnoses in Psychiatry
40:04 The Medical Establishment Takeover
41:04 The Biochemical Imbalance Myth
42:23 The Reality of Schizophrenic Voices
44:26 Patterns in Schizophrenic Voices
52:11 The Anti-Religious Nature of Voices
54:38 Energy Drain and Voices
01:03:37 Exploring Voice Patterns in Prison
01:05:59 A Shocking Revelation
01:08:43 Conclusion and Next Steps
