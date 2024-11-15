Disrupt Now Podcast | Breaking the Spell: Lower Astral Parasites and Negative Energy Attachments

PART 1 with Guest, Jerry Marzinsky





Are lower astral energies/frequencies/entities real? Are they parasitic in nature? What are the 'voices' that those with what we've deemed as 'mental illness' hear?





These are hard questions that many don't want to know the answer to, or perhaps may know the answer to them but may find it difficult to take in the truth.





We get to answer these questions in this 2-part Disrupt Now Podcast series with Natalie Viglione's guest, Jerry Marzinsky.





Jerry is a retired psychotherapist with over 40 years of experience working with and studying the thought processes of those that have been deemed “psychotic and criminally insane” in some of the most volatile psychiatric institutions.





He's also the co-author of the book called: An Amazing Journey Into The Psychotic Mind - Breaking The Spell Of the Ivory Tower. This is book that this podcast highly recommends!





RESOURCES FOR PART 1:

SEE LINK HERE FOR ANTIDEPRESSANT MARKET DATA: https://finance.yahoo.com/news/antidepressants-market-size-reach-usd-130000416.html?guccounter=1&guce_referrer=aHR0cHM6Ly9kdWNrZHVja2dvLmNvbS8&guce_referrer_sig=AQAAAL4DaIy_IfpTgpXGpbtbu9CtNTYPD4yUAompCllpxWXq7RNiuoTA66RSZWzJieOX3AkoSsITCigGGcLJVm4nrFIDoZ6YiuBH8sKbyAPgWhJQiCe_RItsZqnTRQUQCWDxoRmXC5pGp4JfKHoC3Tvx9BbePxqk-6_lkQIVSpGIRZu3





Link to Jerry's book (link to Amazon): https://www.amazon.com/Amazing-Journey-Into-Psychotic-Mind/dp/1716919541/ref=sr_1_1





Link to one of the books that Jerry recommended called "Toxic Psychiatry: https://www.amazon.com/Toxic-Psychiatry-Electroshock-Biochemical-Theories/dp/0312113668





Disrupt Now Podcast exploration here https://www.disruptnowpodcast.com/





00:00 Introducing the Guest and Series Overview

02:33 Challenging the Status Quo in Mental Health

03:28 Understanding Lower Astral Parasites

06:15 The Reality of Mental Illness Labels

07:05 Jerry Marzinsky's Journey and Insights

14:06 The Flaws in Psychiatric Research

21:39 The Chemical Imbalance Myth

34:17 The DSM and Fabricated Disorders

37:26 The Psychiatric Drug Dilemma

38:33 The Creation of Mental Disorders

39:11 Absurd Diagnoses in Psychiatry

40:04 The Medical Establishment Takeover

41:04 The Biochemical Imbalance Myth

42:23 The Reality of Schizophrenic Voices

44:26 Patterns in Schizophrenic Voices

52:11 The Anti-Religious Nature of Voices

54:38 Energy Drain and Voices

01:03:37 Exploring Voice Patterns in Prison

01:05:59 A Shocking Revelation

01:08:43 Conclusion and Next Steps









