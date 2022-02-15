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Dr Subverter Episode 9 Moriarty
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0 view • February 15, 2022
Join me as I discuss conspiracies with one of the greatest mastermind villains of all time, Professor James R. Moriarty! He joins me to debate his personhood, and to divulge his theory as to how he came to be (can you guess the alien race he believes is responsible for his computational power)? We also touch on crime in the modern era; as well as his penchant for a good pun. And he drops a beat, of course!
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