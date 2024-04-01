Create New Account
US congressman, Zew Walberg, Calls for ‘Hiroshima and Nagasaki’ solution in Gaza
US congressman calls for ‘Hiroshima and Nagasaki’ solution in Gaza and Ukraine

A US Republican lawmaker suggests a radical solution to ending the war in Gaza, as Washington approves another two-and-a-half billion dollars-worth of weapons to Israel.


full story here,

https://www.rt.com/news/595203-gaza-ukraine-hiroshima-nagasaki/



source,

RT News - April 01 2024 (09:00 MSK)

https://www.rt.com/shows/news/595199-rtnews-april-01-09msk/


DEPOPULATION AND THE VICTIMS OF WW3. READING THIS GAVE ME GOOSEBUMPS ON HOW I WAS RIGHT. BRICS WIN

https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZV5xAXpek2PL/


DEPOPULATION, 5 METHODS THAT CAN ELIMINATE 87% OF THE USA POPULATION. NUKES, CME, EMP, BIO, FEMA

https://www.bitchute.com/video/pdjNL1mkCo8P/


