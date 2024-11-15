PARAMEDIC NEEDS PARAMEDICS AFTER NOT WAKING UP TO GO BE A PARAMEDIC!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ok that was a tongue twister. I'm sure this guy just drank too much water or had recently walked on a sandy beach. Maybe somebody shot off some fireworks the night before and it startled him?
Source
https://fox2now.com/news/missouri/paramedic-dies-unexpectedly-on-duty-in-st-peters/
