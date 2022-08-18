AL JAZEERA: 18AUG22 - The World Lets Israel Get away with Murder | AJ OPINION

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After 100 days without justice for Shireen Abu Akleh’s killing, Palestinian journalist Issam Adwan asks why the US protects Israel like their baby that “grows bigger with every human rights violation.” #AJOPINION
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