What Is Anarchy?

from the Greek Prefix

an - : without; the absence of

&the Greek noun

archon: master; ruler

This is a common term that is misused in the

“freedom movement” for chaos, or disorder.

The reason for this, is because anarchy is often

associated in the media with fast scene

transitions, explosions, and destruction of city

property. Our subconscious picks up this false,

ill-perceived definition of the word despite never

researching it. The TV is a staple mind-control

device for the powers that should not be. When we

look at the root definition, it simply means

NO MASTERS NO SLAVES