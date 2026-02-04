© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What Is Anarchy?
13 views • 1 day ago
What Is Anarchy?
from the Greek Prefix
an - : without; the absence of
&the Greek noun
archon: master; ruler
This is a common term that is misused in the
“freedom movement” for chaos, or disorder.
The reason for this, is because anarchy is often
associated in the media with fast scene
transitions, explosions, and destruction of city
property. Our subconscious picks up this false,
ill-perceived definition of the word despite never
researching it. The TV is a staple mind-control
device for the powers that should not be. When we
look at the root definition, it simply means
NO MASTERS NO SLAVES
