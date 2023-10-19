Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:

Viewer Discretion Advised: This video may contain content disturbing to some people

Israel’s History Of 'Lying' About Airstrikes
channel image
Vigilent Citizen
3286 Subscribers
10 views
Published 21 hours ago

MIRRORED from Middle East Eye

19 Oct 2023  The Big Picture Podcast

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i9TwBqDe_I0&ab_channel=MiddleEastEye

Who is responsible for the bombing of Al Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza?

In the hours following the nightmarish attack which killed more than 500 people, Israeli officials began disseminating what they said was evidence pinning it on Palestinian militants.

But there are two problems. First, a lot of the evidence isn’t adding up. Second, Israel has a long history of covering up attacks on civilians.


Keywords
israelpalestinegenocidegazahospitallyingairstrikes

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket