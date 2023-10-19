Israel’s History Of 'Lying' About Airstrikes

MIRRORED from Middle East Eye

19 Oct 2023 The Big Picture Podcast

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i9TwBqDe_I0&ab_channel=MiddleEastEye



Who is responsible for the bombing of Al Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza?

In the hours following the nightmarish attack which killed more than 500 people, Israeli officials began disseminating what they said was evidence pinning it on Palestinian militants.

But there are two problems. First, a lot of the evidence isn’t adding up. Second, Israel has a long history of covering up attacks on civilians.



