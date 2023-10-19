Israel’s History Of 'Lying' About Airstrikes

MIRRORED from Middle East Eye
19 Oct 2023 The Big Picture Podcast
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i9TwBqDe_I0&ab_channel=MiddleEastEye
Who is responsible for the bombing of Al Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza?
In the hours following the nightmarish attack which killed more than 500 people, Israeli officials began disseminating what they said was evidence pinning it on Palestinian militants.
But there are two problems. First, a lot of the evidence isn’t adding up. Second, Israel has a long history of covering up attacks on civilians.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.