Cult of the Medics: Chapters 1–5 (Documentary)

::::This series is an ongoing investigation into the modern medical industrial complex, how it operates, and examines its ancient and occult origins. Are you ready?
00:00:00– Chapter One: The Cult Unveiled
Something is deeply wrong with this world. You feel it. This is the opening descent into the shadowy world of the “medics”, an ancient cult disguised as healers. Strap in.
00:45:16– Chapter Two: Knights, Crosses & Global Agendas
The Red Cross. The Knights of Malta. The UN. This isn’t charity, this is global governance wrapped in a white coat.
01:40:36– Chapter Three: Trials, Codes & Corporate Control
From the Nuremberg Trials to the Jim Jones psyop, the echoes of obedience still haunt us. Enter BlackRock, Vanguard, and the merger of cult and capital.
02:42:43– Chapter Four: Ritual, Mind Control & the War on Consciousness
Explore the underworld of human sacrifice, experimentation, and the weaponization of belief. This is a psychic war, your mind is the battlefield.
04:15:10– Chapter Five: Black Magick & Transhuman Deception
The final act: the fusion of man and machine. The death of the soul. What does it mean to be human, and who decides?