03/27/2023 David Clements interviewed by Ava Chen: I think what you're seeing is through soft power influencing, especially in media and in Hollywood, so Americans are getting a different view of Communist China. And what you see in America is a metamorphosis of what's really happening. America still isn't awake because we've got this feed of Chinese Communist Party’s influences throughout all of our media.





03/27/2023 大卫·克莱门茨接受Ava chen的采访：我认为中共通过软实力的影响，尤其是通过媒体和好莱坞的宣传，使美国人对中共国产生了不同的看法。并且人们在美国看到的都是各种经过伪装之后的事物。美国仍然没有醒来，因为美国的媒体全都受到了中共的影响。



