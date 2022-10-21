Create New Account
X22 FINANCIAL REPORT Ep. 2904a - The Next Phase Of The Economy Is Coming, The [CB] Will Cease To Exist In The End
GalacticStorm
X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 2904a - Oct. 20, 2022

The Next Phase Of The Economy Is Coming, The [CB] Will Cease To Exist In The EndThe people now see the resident is lying about the economy. The people are now seeing the true economy. No matter how the resident gas lights the people the people are not buying it. Inflation is much worse than reported, a new people's system is on deck.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com  site.

politicsdigital currencycentral bankweffed reservegreat resetbiden adminx22 financial report

