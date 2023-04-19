Christians FORCED To FIGHT Zelenskyy’s WAR: Christians KILL One Another As Ukraine/Russia WAR RAGES

Stew Peters Show





April 18, 2023





Ukrainian thugs are kidnapping fathers and sending them to the front lines without any military training.

Anna Khait is here to explain how Ukrainians are being used as pawns to kill Christians.

The war in Ukraine is real and people are dying.

The reasons for the war are fake and based on lies from the warmongering Deep State.

America continues to fund what seems like an endless war in Ukraine.

The Ukrainian government is squandering American wealth as corrupt officials steal taxpayer dollars.

Instead of America funding this endless war we should be negotiating a peace agreement for the good of the world.

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!





Keep us FREE and ON THE AIR! SUPPORT THE SPONSORS Below!





Gun Holsters BIG SALE! Just go to https://www.vnsh.com/stew and get $50 OFF!





Get High Quality Prepper Food, NOW with $100 Buckets! Use Promocode STEW for Big Discounts at https://HeavensHarvest.com





Taxation is THEFT! Never again voluntarily pay the Washington D.C. Swamp, legally and safely, GUARANTEED when you attend Freedom Law School! Visit: https://FreedomLawSchool.org





Protect your retirement, Visit our friends at Goldco! Call 855-706-GOLD or visit https://goldco.com/stew





Clean up your AIR with these high quality air filtration systems, and protect yourself from shedding: https://thetriadaer.com/





Support anti-vax activism, free clinic care, and MANLY products like IGF1 visit:https://Vaccine-Police.com





Check out https://nootopia.com/StewPeters for help increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's KRYPTONITE plot against Americans!





Magnesium is VITAL for sleep and stress, Get high quality magnesium and support the show with using Promocode STEWPETERS10:

https://magbreakthrough.com/stewpeters





Check out: https://kuribl.com/ STEW20 for 20% off your order or premium CBD!

BURN FAT, Lose Weight FAST: http://www.vshred.com/stew





Can Trump really end the war in Ukraine in 24hrs?!? This is the REAL enemy according to POTUS https://darkagedefense.com/stewpeters exposes the truth!!





Eat Carbs, Lose Weight? Go to https://TheHealthyfat.com/stew for MCT products

Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user:

https://www.stewpeters.com/subscribe/

Follow Stew on Gab: https://gab.com/RealStewPeters





See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.com





Check out Stew's store: https://stewmerch.com





https://www.givesendgo.com/defendlauren





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2j15hs-christians-forced-to-fight-zelenskyys-war-christians-kill-one-another-as-uk.html



