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The Abrahamic Covenant
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11 views • July 05, 2021
The Abrahamic Covenant - Part 1
What Covenants/Promises did God make with Abraham and his descendants? Please be sure to continue listening, as this message is more then a one video message.
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/c/ChristianAmericaMinistries
My website: www.ChristianAmericaMinistries.org
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hUCGGvqZWgQT/
=========================================================
More study material concerning "Who is Israel Today?" by various authors
Dr. Lawrence Blanchard's Covenant Heritage Series of Books
I highly recommend books 1-4. These books are some of the best material on the subject of the covenants and who is Israel.
https://www.yourbiblicalheritage.com/
Dr. Blanchard also has a Bible study course called the Bible Mastery Boot Camp which is based on his books. They are very well put together videos that you follow along with a class room style workbook. I highly recommend this as well.
https://www.yourbiblicalheritage.com/bible-mastery-boot-camp.html
*******
The following material is by Pastor Sheldon Emry. Although a lot of his material is written in the 1970s, his material on this subject is timeless. He doesn't go into as much detail as Dr. Blanchard's books, but for those that want smaller booklets to read on the subject or to share with others I recommend these.
Abrahamic Covenants - Read for Free
by Pastor Sheldon Emry
https://archive.org/details/AbrahamicCovenants
Heirs of the Promise - Read for Free
by Pastor Sheldon Emry
https://archive.org/details/HeirsOfThePromise_201612
Jesus Christ The Galilean - Read for Free
by Pastor Sheldon Emry
https://archive.org/details/JesusChristTheGalilean
Marks of Israel - Read for Free
by Pastor Sheldon Emry
https://archive.org/details/MarksOfIsrael
The Old Jerusalem is not the New Jerusalem - Read for Free
by Pastor Sheldon Emry
https://www.sheldonemrylibrary.com/Books/oldjerusalem.pdf
Who Are Israelites - Read for Free
by Pastor Sheldon Emry
https://www.sheldonemrylibrary.com/Books/Who%20Are%20Israelites.pdf
*******
Below are two studies into the word Gentile. This word Gentile is often very misused and misunderstood in the Churches of today. Very important subject.
A study of the word Gentile - Read for Free
by Pastor Curtis Clair Ewing
https://www.sheldonemrylibrary.com/Books/Gentile%20-%20Ewing.pdf
The Mystery of the Gentiles - Read for Free
by Pastor Ted Weiland
https://missiontoisrael.org/mystery-of-gentiles/index.php
*******
Below is a boo written by Biblical Archaeologist M.A., A.I.A., F.S.A. E. Raymond Capt. The late Mr. Capt has written many books on the subject of Israel, and other Biblical Archaeology topics. You can read his small book Abrahamic Covenants below. It is a primer into the Israel message.
Abrahamic Covenants - Read for Free
By Biblical Archaeologist E. Raymond Capt
http://biblestudyforlife.com/PDF/Abrahamic-Covenant-E-Raymond-Capt.pdf
You can find more of his books here:
https://artisanpublishers.com/books-capt-raymond-work-c-932_28.html
*******
A Bible Story- Read for Free
By: Pastor Peter J. Peters
https://christianamericaministries.files.wordpress.com/2021/02/a-bible-story.pdf
*******
Pastor Ted R. Weiland has wrote several books on the Israel message. This being his first and one of his best. This book covers many different views of the topic and can be read for free below.
God’s Covenant People:
Yesterday, Today and Forever by Pastor Ted Weiland - Read for Free
https://missiontoisrael.org/gods-covenant-people/tableofcontents.php
*******
Spiritual Israel is a topic that is often brought up when preaching this message. The Spiritual Israel has some pretty big issues to it, and often overlooked. Below are two booklets on the subject.
Spiritual Israel: Out of All Nations or Out of the Nation of Israel? - Read for Free
by Pastor Ted Weiland
https://missiontoisrael.org/Spirit13.php
Spiritual Israel Vs. Physical Israel - Read for Free
by Pastor Dave Barley
https://archive.org/details/israel-spiritual-or-physical-lets-weigh-the-evidence
*******
These two booklets deal with the question... What difference does it make?
Suppose We Are Israel – What Difference Does it Make?
https://christianamericaministries.org/suppose-we-are-israel-what-difference-does-it-make/
Israel’s Identity: It Matters!
https://missiontoisrael.org/it-matters.php
*******
This is a very famus book on the subject, and has been around for over 100 years. This is more of a British Israelism point of view, but has some really good information pointing the Israel people as being the people of Europe.
Judah's scepter and Joseph's birthright - Read for Free
By: J. H. Allen
https://archive.org/details/judahssceptrejos00alle
*******
#Abraham #Israel #Israeldentity
What Covenants/Promises did God make with Abraham and his descendants? Please be sure to continue listening, as this message is more then a one video message.
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/c/ChristianAmericaMinistries
My website: www.ChristianAmericaMinistries.org
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hUCGGvqZWgQT/
=========================================================
More study material concerning "Who is Israel Today?" by various authors
Dr. Lawrence Blanchard's Covenant Heritage Series of Books
I highly recommend books 1-4. These books are some of the best material on the subject of the covenants and who is Israel.
https://www.yourbiblicalheritage.com/
Dr. Blanchard also has a Bible study course called the Bible Mastery Boot Camp which is based on his books. They are very well put together videos that you follow along with a class room style workbook. I highly recommend this as well.
https://www.yourbiblicalheritage.com/bible-mastery-boot-camp.html
*******
The following material is by Pastor Sheldon Emry. Although a lot of his material is written in the 1970s, his material on this subject is timeless. He doesn't go into as much detail as Dr. Blanchard's books, but for those that want smaller booklets to read on the subject or to share with others I recommend these.
Abrahamic Covenants - Read for Free
by Pastor Sheldon Emry
https://archive.org/details/AbrahamicCovenants
Heirs of the Promise - Read for Free
by Pastor Sheldon Emry
https://archive.org/details/HeirsOfThePromise_201612
Jesus Christ The Galilean - Read for Free
by Pastor Sheldon Emry
https://archive.org/details/JesusChristTheGalilean
Marks of Israel - Read for Free
by Pastor Sheldon Emry
https://archive.org/details/MarksOfIsrael
The Old Jerusalem is not the New Jerusalem - Read for Free
by Pastor Sheldon Emry
https://www.sheldonemrylibrary.com/Books/oldjerusalem.pdf
Who Are Israelites - Read for Free
by Pastor Sheldon Emry
https://www.sheldonemrylibrary.com/Books/Who%20Are%20Israelites.pdf
*******
Below are two studies into the word Gentile. This word Gentile is often very misused and misunderstood in the Churches of today. Very important subject.
A study of the word Gentile - Read for Free
by Pastor Curtis Clair Ewing
https://www.sheldonemrylibrary.com/Books/Gentile%20-%20Ewing.pdf
The Mystery of the Gentiles - Read for Free
by Pastor Ted Weiland
https://missiontoisrael.org/mystery-of-gentiles/index.php
*******
Below is a boo written by Biblical Archaeologist M.A., A.I.A., F.S.A. E. Raymond Capt. The late Mr. Capt has written many books on the subject of Israel, and other Biblical Archaeology topics. You can read his small book Abrahamic Covenants below. It is a primer into the Israel message.
Abrahamic Covenants - Read for Free
By Biblical Archaeologist E. Raymond Capt
http://biblestudyforlife.com/PDF/Abrahamic-Covenant-E-Raymond-Capt.pdf
You can find more of his books here:
https://artisanpublishers.com/books-capt-raymond-work-c-932_28.html
*******
A Bible Story- Read for Free
By: Pastor Peter J. Peters
https://christianamericaministries.files.wordpress.com/2021/02/a-bible-story.pdf
*******
Pastor Ted R. Weiland has wrote several books on the Israel message. This being his first and one of his best. This book covers many different views of the topic and can be read for free below.
God’s Covenant People:
Yesterday, Today and Forever by Pastor Ted Weiland - Read for Free
https://missiontoisrael.org/gods-covenant-people/tableofcontents.php
*******
Spiritual Israel is a topic that is often brought up when preaching this message. The Spiritual Israel has some pretty big issues to it, and often overlooked. Below are two booklets on the subject.
Spiritual Israel: Out of All Nations or Out of the Nation of Israel? - Read for Free
by Pastor Ted Weiland
https://missiontoisrael.org/Spirit13.php
Spiritual Israel Vs. Physical Israel - Read for Free
by Pastor Dave Barley
https://archive.org/details/israel-spiritual-or-physical-lets-weigh-the-evidence
*******
These two booklets deal with the question... What difference does it make?
Suppose We Are Israel – What Difference Does it Make?
https://christianamericaministries.org/suppose-we-are-israel-what-difference-does-it-make/
Israel’s Identity: It Matters!
https://missiontoisrael.org/it-matters.php
*******
This is a very famus book on the subject, and has been around for over 100 years. This is more of a British Israelism point of view, but has some really good information pointing the Israel people as being the people of Europe.
Judah's scepter and Joseph's birthright - Read for Free
By: J. H. Allen
https://archive.org/details/judahssceptrejos00alle
*******
#Abraham #Israel #Israeldentity
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